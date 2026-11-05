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🏥 Port Jefferson NY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Port Jefferson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both advanced practice providers and physicians. If you’re looking to level up your career on Long Island’s North Shore, these roles are worth a look.
Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – Hospital Medicine (Diabetes Focus)
- Employer: GlyCare® by Diabetes Management Partners (at Catholic Health St. Charles Hospital)
- Location: Port Jefferson, NY
- Salary: $105,000 – $116,000 + uncapped monthly RVU bonuses
- Type: Full-time (about 12 shifts per month, daytime only)
Inpatient diabetes and glycemic management role with a predictable block schedule, no ICU, no procedures, and minimal after-hours phone call. Comes with full benefits, $3,000 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates, CME and licensing reimbursement, and structured training—great for experienced APPs and strong new grads with inpatient or diabetes-focused experience.
Physician – Urology (Robotics, Community Hospital)
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a well-established acute care community hospital)
- Location: Port Jefferson, NY
- Salary: $400,000 – $693,384 annually (estimated range)
- Type: Full-time, employed
Outpatient-focused urology position with an active robotics program and a call schedule of 1 week per month. Open to board-eligible or board-certified urologists, including new grads; CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, contracts, interviews, and licensing while you join a growing network serving Suffolk, Nassau, and Queens.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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