🚧 Night sidewalk & lane closures on E. Broadway this week

🚧 Night sidewalk & lane work on E. Broadway

Sidewalk restoration is happening on E. Broadway in Port Jefferson, starting tonight, November 2 at 9:00 PM, near 14 E. Broadway.

Work will last about 3–4 days , weather permitting.

, weather permitting. Crews will move west along E. Broadway until the job is done.

until the job is done. The south side sidewalk will be closed ; all foot traffic must use the north side of E. Broadway .

; all foot traffic must use the . Partial lane shifts and lane closures will be in place 9:00 PM–5:00 AM, Monday–Thursday.

If you’re walking or driving in this area, please:

Use the north side sidewalk

Follow directions from flaggers and traffic control staff

Move slowly and carefully through the work zone

The village thanks everyone for their patience while this work is completed.