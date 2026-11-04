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Port Jefferson
🚧 Night sidewalk & lane closures on E. Broadway this week
2 days ago
🚧 Night sidewalk & lane work on E. Broadway
Sidewalk restoration is happening on E. Broadway in Port Jefferson, starting tonight, November 2 at 9:00 PM, near 14 E. Broadway.
- Work will last about 3–4 days, weather permitting.
- Crews will move west along E. Broadway until the job is done.
- The south side sidewalk will be closed; all foot traffic must use the north side of E. Broadway.
- Partial lane shifts and lane closures will be in place 9:00 PM–5:00 AM, Monday–Thursday.
If you’re walking or driving in this area, please:
- Use the north side sidewalk
- Follow directions from flaggers and traffic control staff
- Move slowly and carefully through the work zone
The village thanks everyone for their patience while this work is completed.
More Info: Sidewalk Restoration Notice - Work beginning 11/2 ...
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