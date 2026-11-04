🏥 Port Huron Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Port Huron’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital tech roles to home health and retail pharmacy. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Port Huron, MI

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $3,119 per week

Travel Cath Lab Tech role with strong weekly pay, day shifts, and a 13‑week assignment starting 11/09/2026. Comes with day‑1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, stipends for lodging/meals for those who qualify, and lots of extra perks like CEUs and license assistance.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Port Huron, MI (district travel)

Type: Full-time (anticipated 35 hrs/week)

Pay: $60.00 – $76.00 per hour + bonus eligibility

Application window closes: 01/02/2027

Float pharmacist role covering stores across the local district, focusing on safe dispensing, immunizations, and patient counseling. Good fit if you like variety, can travel between locations, and want a strong hourly rate plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options).

Employer: VNA & Blue Water Hospice

Location: Port Huron, MI (home visits)

Type: Part-time, Fri/Sat/Sun

Home health RN role doing one‑on‑one care in patients’ homes, with a set Friday–Sunday schedule. Great if you want more autonomy, a flexible part‑time setup, and the chance to build deeper relationships with patients; requires 1+ year of home health experience, a Michigan RN license, and BLS/CPR.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Port Huron don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.