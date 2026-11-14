📅 Fall Lot Party with Food Trucks, Music & Classic Cars

Bring the family out for the Sonetta Community Market Fall Lot Party on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 11:00 AM.

Location: Sonetta Community Market, 2084 Jacob Tome Memorial Hwy., Port Deposit, MD

Hosted by Classic Cars of MD, this outdoor party will feature:

Food trucks

Live music

Classic cars

Family-friendly fun

You’re welcome to shine up your ride and bring your own classic car, or just come to look, eat, and hang out.

Mark your calendar and invite friends and family to join the fun.