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Port Deposit
🚮 Port Deposit Fall Clean-Up Day on Nov 21, 2026
13 days ago
📅 The Town of Port Deposit is planning a Fall Clean-Up Day just for residents who live within town limits.
The event will be on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 129 S. Main Street, in the Public Works parking lot.
You can drop off:
- Bulk items
- Scrap metal
- Yard waste
Rules for what you bring:
- Appliances must be clean and empty.
- Brush, tree trimmings, and limbs can be no more than 3 inches in diameter and 6 feet long.
- Leaves and grass clippings must be in paper bags only – no plastic bags.
- Construction materials and hazardous waste will not be accepted.
This event is for town residents only. You must show proof of residency, either a valid ID or a utility bill.
If you have questions, you can contact Town Hall at 410-378-2121 or by email at townhall@portdeposit.org.
More Info: https://www.portdeposit.org/_files/ugd/11bc27_96c5...
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