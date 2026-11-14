📅 The Town of Port Deposit is planning a Fall Clean-Up Day just for residents who live within town limits.

The event will be on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 129 S. Main Street, in the Public Works parking lot.

You can drop off:

Bulk items

Scrap metal

Yard waste

Rules for what you bring:

Appliances must be clean and empty .

must be . Brush, tree trimmings, and limbs can be no more than 3 inches in diameter and 6 feet long .

can be no more than and . Leaves and grass clippings must be in paper bags only – no plastic bags .

must be in – . Construction materials and hazardous waste will not be accepted.

This event is for town residents only. You must show proof of residency, either a valid ID or a utility bill.

If you have questions, you can contact Town Hall at 410-378-2121 or by email at townhall@portdeposit.org.