🔧 Port Chester, NY: Multiple Building & Maintenance Jobs Hiring Now

Port Chester has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from grocery store sanitation to skilled field and HVAC tech roles. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Port Chester, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.75–$25.40 per hour (experience-based)

Keep the store clean and safe in all areas—sales floor, restrooms, seating, and parking lot—while supporting different teams with daily and emergency cleaning. No prior retail experience needed, but you should be able to lift 50 lbs, stay on your feet most of the day, and work a flexible schedule (nights, weekends, holidays). Whole Foods offers a range of “Whole Benefits” for eligible full- and part-time team members.

Employer: New Crystal Restoration

Location: Based in Port Chester, NY (field work across Westchester, Fairfield County & NYC metro)

Based in (field work across Westchester, Fairfield County & NYC metro) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$32 per hour, plus overtime and on-call pay

Lead crews handling water, fire, and mold damage jobs from first response through final dry-out, including setup of drying equipment, taking moisture readings, and documenting each job. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years restoration experience, IICRC WRT certification, can lift 50+ lbs, and want room to grow with a company that offers PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and paid certifications.

Employer: Royal Comfort

Location: Port Chester, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45–$65 per hour, based on experience + $5,000 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates

Service, troubleshoot, and repair residential HVAC systems Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, with overtime available. You’ll need 3+ years of residential HVAC service experience, strong diagnostic skills, and a valid driver’s license; in return you get a guaranteed 40-hour week, company vehicle and tools, 401(k) with match, paid training, PTO, and medical benefits.

If one of these feels like a match, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.