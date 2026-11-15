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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Senior Dogs Ready for Adoption in Port Charlotte
Port Charlotte has some wonderful dogs waiting for a cozy couch and a loving family. Here are a few pups at Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County who would love to meet you.
Willow
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (almost 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County — (941) 625-6720
Willow is an enthusiastic, loving young dog who enjoys playtime but also knows how to walk nicely on a leash. She loves treats and has good manners — she’ll sit when asked and takes snacks gently. Her most unique feature is her eye markings that look like she borrowed her mom’s eye shadow, giving her a very special look.
👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kale
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County — (941) 625-6720
Kale is a small mixed-breed girl looking for a fresh start in a loving home. If you’re hoping for a more compact companion, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Kale and apply to adopt on adoptapet
D (Male, Large Mix)
- Name: D
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County — (941) 625-6720
This large mixed-breed boy named D has a handsome brown coat and is waiting for someone who enjoys big-dog energy and companionship.
👉 Meet D and apply to adopt on adoptapet
D (Female, Jack Russell Mix)
- Name: D
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County — (941) 625-6720
This female Jack Russell mix, also named D, is a medium-sized black pup who may be a nice fit for someone who likes active, clever dogs.
👉 Meet D and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Philman
- Breed: Miniature Pinscher
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County — (941) 625-6720
Philman is a senior Miniature Pinscher who deserves a soft bed and a gentle home to enjoy his golden years.
👉 Meet Philman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kelly
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large/Medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County — (941) 625-6720
Kelly is a brindle senior girl with a mixed large/medium build. She’s ready for a calm, loving home where she can relax and be cherished.
👉 Meet Kelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sheldon
- Breed: Miniature Pinscher
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County — (941) 625-6720
Sheldon is another senior Miniature Pinscher hoping for a quiet home and a person to call his own.
👉 Meet Sheldon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pete
- Breed: Rat Terrier
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County — (941) 625-6720
Pete is a senior Rat Terrier with a tan/fawn coat, looking for a peaceful place to spend his retirement.
👉 Meet Pete and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tito
- Breed: Rat Terrier
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County — (941) 625-6720
Tito is a white senior Rat Terrier who would love a gentle home and a comfy lap.
👉 Meet Tito and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kash
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County — (941) 625-6720
Kash is a German Shepherd mix with a brown coat, looking for a home that appreciates a smart, active companion.
👉 Meet Kash and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nico
- Breed: Old English Sheepdog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Shelter: Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County — (941) 625-6720
Nico is an Old English Sheepdog mix with a cream-colored coat, ready to be someone’s fluffy best friend.
👉 Meet Nico and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Port Charlotte, FL, consider visiting Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County to meet these dogs in person. Even if you can’t adopt right now, sharing their profiles can help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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