Port Charlotte’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to in‑home care. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a side gig.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Port Charlotte, FL (acute care hospital)

(acute care hospital) Salary: $1,434–$1,575 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 40 hrs/week, Day shift

Work a 13-week acute care contract with a chance to extend, treating hospital patients and possibly supervising PTAs/techs. Must have FL PT license, 1+ year experience, BLS, and enjoy fast-paced hospital work; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

VEG ER for Pets Location: Port Charlotte, FL (Fort Myers area listing)

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Type: Relief / Per Diem

Pick up ER vet shifts in a 24/7 emergency hospital, handling everything from routine emergencies to complex surgeries and exotics. Ideal if you’re a DVM who loves emergency medicine, wants flexible scheduling, strong mentorship, and ER-focused CE, and doesn’t mind nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Home Helpers Home Care of Sarasota

Location: Port Charlotte, FL (in-home care)

Salary: $17–$19 per hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Support seniors at home with personal care, companionship, meals, and light housekeeping, helping them stay safe and independent. Offers flexible schedules, training, 401(k) match, mileage/travel pay, and performance incentives; caregiving experience is preferred, CNA/HHA a plus but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar roles or flexible options once you’re in touch.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.