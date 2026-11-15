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Port Charlotte
🏥 Port Charlotte FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles
5 days ago
Port Charlotte’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to in‑home care. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a side gig.
Travel Physical Therapist – Acute Care (13-Week Contract)
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Port Charlotte, FL (acute care hospital)
- Salary: $1,434–$1,575 per week
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 40 hrs/week, Day shift
- Work a 13-week acute care contract with a chance to extend, treating hospital patients and possibly supervising PTAs/techs. Must have FL PT license, 1+ year experience, BLS, and enjoy fast-paced hospital work; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses.
Emergency Veterinarian (Relief)
- Employer: VEG ER for Pets
- Location: Port Charlotte, FL (Fort Myers area listing)
- Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)
- Type: Relief / Per Diem
- Pick up ER vet shifts in a 24/7 emergency hospital, handling everything from routine emergencies to complex surgeries and exotics. Ideal if you’re a DVM who loves emergency medicine, wants flexible scheduling, strong mentorship, and ER-focused CE, and doesn’t mind nights, weekends, and holidays.
Home Care Assistant – Help Seniors Live Independently
- Employer: Home Helpers Home Care of Sarasota
- Location: Port Charlotte, FL (in-home care)
- Salary: $17–$19 per hour
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Support seniors at home with personal care, companionship, meals, and light housekeeping, helping them stay safe and independent. Offers flexible schedules, training, 401(k) match, mileage/travel pay, and performance incentives; caregiving experience is preferred, CNA/HHA a plus but not required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar roles or flexible options once you’re in touch.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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