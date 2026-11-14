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📅 Merry Makers holiday craft day at Mid-County Library
📅 Holiday craft day for families at Mid-County Library
Get crafty with Charlotte County Libraries & History at the Merry Makers holiday craft event on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026, at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
There are two sessions:
Adaptive Makers: 11 a.m.–noon
Holiday gift-making with activities adapted for a variety of needs and abilities. Registration is required. Call 941-613-3167 to sign up.
General Makers: 2–4 p.m.
Drop-in afternoon of holiday crafting for the whole family. No registration required.
Families can make handmade holiday gifts and enjoy time together. For questions or to register for the Adaptive Makers session, call Mid-County Regional Library at 941-613-3167.
More Info: Charlotte County Libraries & History to Host Merry...
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