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🏥 Port Charlotte FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Open Now
Port Charlotte’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel contracts to long‑term careers. Here are several solid openings if you want to work and live by the Gulf.
Outpatient Physical Therapist
- Employer: Northshore Home Health Care
- Location: Port Charlotte, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with an outpatient caseload helping patients regain movement and independence. You’ll build personalized treatment plans, use evidence-based care, and collaborate with a multidisciplinary team.
Pharmacist – Full-time Floater
- Employer: Publix Pharmacy
- Location: Port Charlotte, FL (multiple store locations)
- Type: Full-time, Floater
- Salary: Not listed
Ideal if you like variety and patient contact. You’ll rotate between Publix pharmacies, provide immunizations and MTM, mentor techs, and enjoy strong benefits like ESOP stock, 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $1,535/week
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Port Charlotte, FL
- Type: Full-time, Travel Contract
- Pay: ~$1,535 per week (36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts)
- Contract Length: 17 weeks
Good fit if you want a short-term assignment with steady hours. Night shift schedule (7 p.m.–7 a.m.), weekly pay, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and holiday pay.
Colorectal Surgeon
- Employer: AdventHealth Medical Group / AdventHealth Port Charlotte
- Location: Port Charlotte, FL
- Type: Full-time, Employed
- Salary: Competitive compensation package (exact amount not listed)
For a board-certified, fellowship-trained colorectal surgeon looking to grow a service line. Mix of 60% colorectal / 40% general surgery, 1:4 call, DaVinci robotics, EPIC with DAX, plus moving expenses up to $15K, 26+ days PTO, CME days + reimbursement, occurrence-based malpractice, and day‑1 health benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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