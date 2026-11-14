Port Charlotte’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel contracts to long‑term careers. Here are several solid openings if you want to work and live by the Gulf.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with an outpatient caseload helping patients regain movement and independence. You’ll build personalized treatment plans, use evidence-based care, and collaborate with a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Publix Pharmacy

Location: Port Charlotte, FL (multiple store locations)

Type: Full-time, Floater

Salary: Not listed

Ideal if you like variety and patient contact. You’ll rotate between Publix pharmacies, provide immunizations and MTM, mentor techs, and enjoy strong benefits like ESOP stock, 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Pride Health

Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract

Pay: ~$1,535 per week (36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts )

(36 hrs/week, 12‑hr ) Contract Length: 17 weeks

Good fit if you want a short-term assignment with steady hours. Night shift schedule (7 p.m.–7 a.m.), weekly pay, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and holiday pay.

Employer: AdventHealth Medical Group / AdventHealth Port Charlotte

Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Type: Full-time, Employed

Salary: Competitive compensation package (exact amount not listed)

For a board-certified, fellowship-trained colorectal surgeon looking to grow a service line. Mix of 60% colorectal / 40% general surgery, 1:4 call, DaVinci robotics, EPIC with DAX, plus moving expenses up to $15K, 26+ days PTO, CME days + reimbursement, occurrence-based malpractice, and day‑1 health benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.