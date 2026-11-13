undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Port Charlotte Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Port Charlotte has some solid front-line customer service roles open right now, especially if you like staying busy and talking with people.
Below are several local options you can scan and apply to fast.
Head Cashier
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Port Charlotte, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the front end at a busy, health-focused grocery store. You’ll supervise cashiers, handle customer issues, help with hiring and training, and keep things running smoothly. Sprouts highlights competitive pay, store discount, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and DailyPay access for eligible team members.
Retail Associate/Cashier
- Employer: Daybreak Market & Fuel
- Location: Port Charlotte, FL
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
Convenience store role where you’ll ring up customers, stock shelves and coolers, and keep the store and restrooms clean. Good fit if you’re dependable, like staying active, and can work some evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Cashier/Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Port Charlotte, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00/hour
Front-end role focused on smooth checkout and friendly help. You’ll run the POS, handle cash, answer questions, and keep displays stocked and tidy. Comes with an employee discount; bilingual skills and light supervising experience are a plus but not required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up from the same employers.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.