Port Charlotte has some solid front-line customer service roles open right now, especially if you like staying busy and talking with people.

Below are several local options you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front end at a busy, health-focused grocery store. You’ll supervise cashiers, handle customer issues, help with hiring and training, and keep things running smoothly. Sprouts highlights competitive pay, store discount, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and DailyPay access for eligible team members.

Employer: Daybreak Market & Fuel

Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $15.00/hour

Convenience store role where you’ll ring up customers, stock shelves and coolers, and keep the store and restrooms clean. Good fit if you’re dependable, like staying active, and can work some evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Front-end role focused on smooth checkout and friendly help. You’ll run the POS, handle cash, answer questions, and keep displays stocked and tidy. Comes with an employee discount; bilingual skills and light supervising experience are a plus but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.