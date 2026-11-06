🏥 Port Charlotte Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Port Charlotte’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to clinics and dental care. If you’re in medical or caregiving work, there are several solid roles open right now.

Employer: PDS Health (Dentists of Port Charlotte)

PDS Health (Dentists of Port Charlotte) Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $36.00–$50.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Preventive care focus, strong patient education, and a team that uses EPIC records and newer tech like lasers. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with contributions, free CE, and child care assistance programs.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Built for new graduate RNs who want strong preceptor support. You’ll give bedside care, practice assessments and med passes, and learn EMR and monitoring tools in a learning-focused setting.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact rate not listed)

Competitive, based on experience (exact rate not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Join a large, veterinarian-led network with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life and disability coverage, discounted vet care for your own pets, and Teladoc access. Good fit if you want growth and may pursue a vet tech program.

Employer: Pinnacle Home Care

Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Work one-on-one with patients in their homes for Florida’s largest Medicare-certified home health provider. Offers flexible scheduling, free CEUs, Daily Pay, referral bonuses, and a USA Today Top Workplace culture.

Employer: Stepping Stone Kids Therapy

Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Leadership role for an active BCBA who wants to keep a caseload while helping guide staff and quality of care in a pediatric ABA clinic. You’ll handle treatment plans, supervision, caregiver training, and clinic-wide quality efforts.

Employer: BrightStar Care of Venice and Port Charlotte

Location: Port Charlotte, FL (in-home, local area)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.50–$25.00 per hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Why it’s worth a look: All shifts available, flexible schedule, and in-home senior care work. Offers health insurance, PTO, paid training, mileage reimbursement, and referral bonuses for licensed CNAs/HHAs with at least 1 year of experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to talking about schedules and experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.