🐶 Playful, Senior & Husky Dogs Ready for Adoption in Port Charlotte

Port Charlotte has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups might be the perfect match.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County

Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Port Charlotte, FL Contact: (941) 625-6720

Zenneth is a handsome black adult mixed-breed boy looking for a stable, loving home. As a medium-sized dog, he’s a nice fit for many types of households. To learn more about his personality, training, and whether he’s good with kids or other pets, please reach out to the shelter.

👉 Meet Zenneth and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County

Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Port Charlotte, FL Contact: (941) 625-6720

Little D is a cream Shih Tzu puppy who still has his whole life ahead of him. Puppies need time, patience, and training, but they reward you with years of love and loyalty. Ask the shelter about his current size, expected adult size, and any special care he may need.

👉 Meet D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Poodle (Miniature) mix

Shih Tzu / Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County

Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Port Charlotte, FL Contact: (941) 625-6720

Audrey is a senior Shih Tzu/Poodle mix with a soft cream coat. Senior dogs are often calmer and already past the wild puppy stage, making them wonderful companions for quieter homes. Contact the shelter to ask about her health, energy level, and what kind of home would suit her best.

👉 Meet Audrey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Poodle (Miniature) mix

Shih Tzu / Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County

Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Port Charlotte, FL Contact: (941) 625-6720

Izzy is a white adult Shih Tzu/Poodle mix who may be a great match if you’re looking for a small companion dog. Her mix often means a fluffy coat and a loving nature. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her temperament, grooming needs, and how she does with other pets.

👉 Meet Izzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County

Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Port Charlotte, FL Contact: (941) 625-6720

Sir Puff is a young black Husky mix with an adoption fee of $150. Husky mixes are often active, smart dogs who enjoy exercise and mental challenges. Ask the shelter about his energy level, training, and whether he’d be a good fit for your lifestyle.

👉 Meet Sir Puff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County at (941) 625-6720 to confirm availability and set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.