🛒 Port Charlotte Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Port Charlotte’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands staffing up for steady foot traffic and seasonal rushes. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Verizon

Verizon Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, onsite)

(40 hrs/week, onsite) Pay: $16.00–$21.00/hour base + commissions (up to ~$65,000–$75,500+ annually for top performers)

Perks: $2,500 sign-on bonus, medical/dental/vision from day one, 401(k) with match, up to 5 weeks paid time off, 8 weeks paid parental leave, up to $8K/year tuition assistance, big Verizon discounts

Sell cutting‑edge tech, hit commission goals, and grow your skills with award‑winning training. Great fit if you enjoy talking with customers, closing sales, and want strong benefits plus clear earning potential.

Employer: Total Wine & More

Total Wine & More Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Type: Part-time, Seasonal (up to ~6 months)

Pay: Not listed (meets or exceeds local minimum wage)

Not listed (meets or exceeds local minimum wage) Perks: Store discounts, PTO, health plans, 401(k), tuition help, product training

Hands-on role keeping shelves full, building displays, and helping with online orders and curbside pickup. Good if you’re 21+, like staying busy, don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs, and want flexible hours with a chance to learn more about wine, beer, and spirits.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 12501 S McCall Rd, Port Charlotte, FL 33981

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, Employee Assistance Program

Front-of-store role helping customers, running the register, stocking, unloading trucks, and keeping the store clean and safe. Good match if you have some customer service experience, can lift 30–50 lbs, and want steady hours in a busy discount retail setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.