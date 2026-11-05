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Port Charlotte
📅 Free kids drum circle & storytime at McGuire Park
6 days ago
📅 Free kids drum circle at McGuire Park – Dec 5
Bring the kids out to McGuire Park, 21125 McGuire Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 for a fun, hands-on drum circle using real African djembe drums.
Children’s session:
- Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026
- Time: 10:15–11:30am
- Location: Mobile Library, Outdoors (Offsite from the library)
Kids will learn simple beats and rhythms through wordplay and easy phrases, and this first children’s session also includes a Storytime.
No experience is needed for this FREE program. Drums are provided—just bring your energy and be ready to make music in a friendly, welcoming setting.
There is also a separate adult session from 12–1pm the same day.
More Info: Drums of Unity--Children Session - ...
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