📅 Free kids drum circle & storytime at McGuire Park

📅 Free kids drum circle at McGuire Park – Dec 5

Bring the kids out to McGuire Park, 21125 McGuire Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 for a fun, hands-on drum circle using real African djembe drums.

Children’s session:

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026

Time: 10:15–11:30am

Location: Mobile Library, Outdoors (Offsite from the library)

Kids will learn simple beats and rhythms through wordplay and easy phrases, and this first children’s session also includes a Storytime.

No experience is needed for this FREE program. Drums are provided—just bring your energy and be ready to make music in a friendly, welcoming setting.

There is also a separate adult session from 12–1pm the same day.