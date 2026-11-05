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Port Charlotte

📅 Free kids drum circle & storytime at McGuire Park

6 days ago
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📅 Free kids drum circle at McGuire Park – Dec 5

Bring the kids out to McGuire Park, 21125 McGuire Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 for a fun, hands-on drum circle using real African djembe drums.

Children’s session:

  • Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026
  • Time: 10:15–11:30am
  • Location: Mobile Library, Outdoors (Offsite from the library)

Kids will learn simple beats and rhythms through wordplay and easy phrases, and this first children’s session also includes a Storytime.

No experience is needed for this FREE program. Drums are provided—just bring your energy and be ready to make music in a friendly, welcoming setting.

There is also a separate adult session from 12–1pm the same day.

More Info: Drums of Unity--Children Session - ...

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