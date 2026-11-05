🏥 Port Charlotte FL Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles

Port Charlotte’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand from hospitals, clinics, and travel contracts. If you’re in medical or mental health care, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: AdventHealth West Florida / AdventHealth Port Charlotte

AdventHealth West Florida / Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Median ~$245K , plus $75K sign-on and $25K Year 4 bonus

, plus and Highlights: No call or weekends, 9 weeks paid vacation, cardiac stipend, premium shift bonus, Day 1 health insurance, 401k & 403b, and $4,000 CME + 5 days. Work at the top of your license in cardiothoracic surgery, EP, and structural heart; new grads welcome with strong team support.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Type: Travel, full-time (local or travel contract)

Pay: Up to $2,683 per week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts) Assignment: 26 weeks , 7A–5P , start 11/23/2026

, , start Highlights: Aggressive pay packages with lodging, meals, and travel stipends for those who qualify, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401k, daily pay, free CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support. Ideal for experienced Cath Lab Techs (1+ year; no new grads) wanting a long, well-supported contract.

Employer: Seven Healthcare

Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Type: Travel, full-time

Pay: $2,273 per week (4x10s, days)

(4x10s, days) Assignment: 13 weeks , start ASAP

, start Highlights: Day-shift echo role with weekly pay, license and certification reimbursement, health insurance options, and referral bonuses. Great fit if you’re an experienced Echo Tech wanting a solid daytime schedule and a reputable travel agency behind you.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Type: Externship (paid)

Pay: $1,000/week stipend

Who it’s for: DVM students, Class of 2027

Highlights: Hands-on clinical externship with real mentorship, surgery and medicine exposure, and a clear path to a new-grad doctor role at the same hospital if it’s a good fit. Great way to test-drive your first job while getting paid.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Port Charlotte, FL 33952 (Hybrid remote)

Type: Part-time / contractor (5–15 hrs/week expected)

Pay: $55–$65 per hour

Highlights: Provide therapy for children, families, and individuals via telehealth and in-person. Requires Florida license (LMHC, LCSW, or LMFT), bilingual English/Spanish, and liability insurance. Flexible schedule makes this a strong side-gig or add-on to an existing caseload.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.