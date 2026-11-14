These Barrington Hills cats are safe at Fur Keeps Animal Rescue, Inc. and now they’re just waiting for a cozy home and a person to love. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, one of these sweet kitties might be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 8 years)

Adult (about 8 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray and white

Gray and white Shelter: Fur Keeps Animal Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (847) 381-8458

Candy made the trip from downstate Illinois to find her forever family. She’s as sweet as her name and loves people, happily climbing into your lap for love and attention. Her gray and white coat is just beautiful, and she’s had the medical care she needed when she first arrived, so she’s now ready for a fresh start in a real home.

👉 Meet Candy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Fur Keeps Animal Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (847) 381-8458

Zelda is a striking tuxedo girl with unforgettable whiskers. She came from an overcrowded shelter hoping for a brighter future. She had a broken paw in the past that healed on its own, leaving it a bit “wonky,” but it doesn’t take away from her charm one bit. Zelda is a sweet cat who’s been through a lot and deserves a calm, loving home where she can finally enjoy the good things in life.

👉 See Zelda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Fur Keeps Animal Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (847) 381-8458

Despite his name, Beagle is a very good boy of the feline kind. He and several other cats were abandoned outside a local vet’s office before being rescued. Beagle is about a year old, super friendly, loves people, and gets along great with other cats. With his easygoing nature, he’d make a wonderful addition to many types of families.

👉 Meet Beagle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (just over 1 year)

Young (just over 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Fur Keeps Animal Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (847) 381-8458

Orion is a handsome young tabby who thought he had a forever family—until they moved and left him in a carrier in a schoolyard. He previously lived with children and does well with other cats, so he’s used to a busy home and feline friends. Orion is ready to leave his rough past behind and settle into a stable, loving family who will never give up on him.

👉 Meet Orion and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Barrington Hills, IL, please consider visiting Fur Keeps Animal Rescue, Inc. or calling (847) 381-8458 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.