📅 Trick-or-Treat in Port Austin – 2027

Mark your calendar for community trick-or-treating in the Village of Port Austin on Sunday, October 31, 2027.

Kids can dress up in costume and go door-to-door during the official hours from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM.

Details:

Date: Sunday, October 31, 2027

Sunday, Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Village of Port Austin, 17 West State Street, Port Austin, MI 48467

It’s a set time for families to enjoy Halloween together around town.