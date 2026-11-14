undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Port Austin
📅 Port Austin village trick-or-treat set for Oct. 31, 2027
4 days ago
📅 Trick-or-Treat in Port Austin – 2027
Mark your calendar for community trick-or-treating in the Village of Port Austin on Sunday, October 31, 2027.
Kids can dress up in costume and go door-to-door during the official hours from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM.
Details:
- Date: Sunday, October 31, 2027
- Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM
- Location: Village of Port Austin, 17 West State Street, Port Austin, MI 48467
It’s a set time for families to enjoy Halloween together around town.
More Info: Trick-or-Treat — Greater Port Austin Area Chamber ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.