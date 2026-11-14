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Port Austin
📅 Halloween Costume Parade at Village Green Oct. 31
4 days ago
📅 Halloween Costume Parade in Port Austin
Bring your costumes and join a quick Halloween Costume Parade in downtown Port Austin.
The parade is on Sunday, October 31, 2027, from 5:00–5:30 PM at the Village Green, 17 West State Street, Port Austin, MI 48467.
It’s only a half-hour, so plan to arrive on time if you want to take part. Great chance to show off costumes and enjoy a little Halloween fun before other evening activities.
More Info: Halloween Costume Parade — Greater Port Austin Are...
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