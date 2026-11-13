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Santa Paws pet photos at Five Star Feeds Nov. 14
9 days ago
Five Star Feeds will host "Santa Paws" Christmas pet photo sessions on Saturday, November 14, from 10 AM to 4 PM. PetPix by Karen will take photos for $20 per photo session, and each customer will get a digital copy of their pet’s Christmas picture to keep and share.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Five Star Feeds
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