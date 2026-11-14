undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pets
Christmas Pet Photos at Five Star Feeds Nov. 14
11 days ago
Five Star Feeds will host Christmas pet photo sessions with PetPix by Karen on Saturday, November 14, from 10 AM to 4 PM. Each photo session costs $20 and includes a digital copy of your pet’s Christmas photo, which you can use for sharing or making holiday cards. Furry family members are welcome at Five Star Feeds for this one-day event.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Five Star Feeds
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.