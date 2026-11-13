The annual Fall Sweep community cleanup will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Downtown Pavilion in Port Arthur, with registration and breakfast at 8 a.m., disbursement at 9 a.m., and lunch at 11:30 a.m. Volunteers must register, either online in advance or on-site the day of the event, and the City of Port Arthur Parks and Recreation will provide supplies and transportation to assigned areas. For more information, call the Recreation Center Office at 409-983-8152; in case of bad weather, the cleanup will be held on November 21, 2026 instead. Register here: https://www.portarthurtx.gov/FormCenter/Parks-and-Recreation-12/Fall-Sweep-Volunteer-Waiver-Form-Port-Ar-201

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Port Arthur Parks and Recreation