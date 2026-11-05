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🛒 Port Arthur Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Port Arthur has a nice mix of front-of-house and on-the-road customer roles right now. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.
Automotive Service Advisor/Writer
- Employer: Bolton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
- Location: Port Arthur, TX (dealership group based in Beaumont)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $6,000–$10,000 per month (about $72,000–$100,000 per year, performance-based)
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO, employee discount, retirement plan
Work with a busy service department helping customers with repairs and maintenance. Great fit if you have 2+ years automotive service advisor experience, like sales and customer service, and want strong earning potential; bilingual English/Spanish is a big plus.
Cashier – Bruce's Seafood & Deli
- Employer: Bruce's Seafood & Deli
- Location: 6801 9th Ave, Port Arthur, TX 77642
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $10.00 per hour, paid weekly
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training
Front-of-house role at a busy local seafood spot taking orders, running the register, and helping with to-go orders. Good for someone reliable and friendly who can multitask; Food Handler Certification is required and weekend shifts are a plus.
Full-time Nabisco Merchandiser / Order Writer
- Employer: Mondelēz International
- Primary Area: Beaumont, TX | Secondary Area: Port Arthur, TX
- Type: Full-time, hourly field sales/merchandising
- Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour + mileage reimbursement + incentive bonus eligibility
- Benefits: 401(k), medical, dental, vision (from start date), paid vacation & holidays, sick leave, tuition reimbursement, HSA/FSA, life & disability insurance, EAP, safety gear
You’ll stock and merchandise snacks like Oreo and Ritz in grocery stores, build displays, and place orders via iPad. Great if you’re 18+, have a valid driver’s license, your own insured car, can lift up to 25–50 lbs, and can start early (around 5 a.m.) with Saturday availability.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more chances down the road.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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