🛒 Port Arthur Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Port Arthur has a nice mix of front-of-house and on-the-road customer roles right now. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Bolton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Bolton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Location: Port Arthur, TX (dealership group based in Beaumont)

(dealership group based in Beaumont) Type: Full-time

Pay: $6,000–$10,000 per month (about $72,000–$100,000 per year , performance-based)

(about , performance-based) Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO, employee discount, retirement plan

Work with a busy service department helping customers with repairs and maintenance. Great fit if you have 2+ years automotive service advisor experience, like sales and customer service, and want strong earning potential; bilingual English/Spanish is a big plus.

Employer: Bruce's Seafood & Deli

Location: 6801 9th Ave, Port Arthur, TX 77642

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $10.00 per hour , paid weekly

, paid weekly Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Front-of-house role at a busy local seafood spot taking orders, running the register, and helping with to-go orders. Good for someone reliable and friendly who can multitask; Food Handler Certification is required and weekend shifts are a plus.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Primary Area: Beaumont, TX | Secondary Area: Port Arthur, TX

| Port Arthur, TX Type: Full-time, hourly field sales/merchandising

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour + mileage reimbursement + incentive bonus eligibility

+ mileage reimbursement + incentive bonus eligibility Benefits: 401(k), medical, dental, vision (from start date), paid vacation & holidays, sick leave, tuition reimbursement, HSA/FSA, life & disability insurance, EAP, safety gear

You’ll stock and merchandise snacks like Oreo and Ritz in grocery stores, build displays, and place orders via iPad. Great if you’re 18+, have a valid driver’s license, your own insured car, can lift up to 25–50 lbs, and can start early (around 5 a.m.) with Saturday availability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more chances down the road.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.