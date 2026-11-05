🏥 Port Angeles Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Port Angeles healthcare is busy and hiring, especially in imaging and senior care. If you like small-town life with big outdoor perks, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Olympic Medical Center

Olympic Medical Center Location: Port Angeles, WA

Type: Full-time (100% FTE), Days

Pay: $36.13 – $53.60/hour + $5,000 incentive

Extras: Union (UFCW 3000), evening/night/weekend differentials, standby and lead premiums

Work at the main hospital doing diagnostic x-ray with a lot of independence and support from credentialed radiologists. Ideal if you’re ARRT-registered, licensed in Washington, and want strong differentials plus a PNW lifestyle right by Olympic National Park.

Employer: Olympic Medical Center

Olympic Medical Center Location: Port Angeles, WA

Type: Part-time (90% FTE), Days – 3x12s Sat–Mon, 7:00–19:30

Pay: $36.13 – $53.60/hour

Extras: Union (UFCW 3000), evening/night/weekend differentials, standby and lead premiums

Same core role as the full-time Rad Tech, but built for people who like compressed weekend shifts and a more flexible weekly schedule. Great if you want near full-time hours in three days and still enjoy the coast and mountains the rest of the week.

Employer: Heartwood Place (Highland Court Memory Care)

Location: Port Angeles, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.00 – $23.00/hour

Support the Activity Director and help run life-enrichment programs for memory care residents. Good fit if you’re 18+, have a warm, energetic personality, some experience with seniors or recreation programs, and hold a Food Handler card and driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.