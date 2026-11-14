Port Allen is busy with freight, foodservice, and equipment moving in and out every day. If you’ve got a CDL and like staying on the road, there are several solid options hiring now.

Employer: EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare Location: Port Allen, LA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hrs; some on-call)

(Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hrs; some on-call) Salary: Not listed

Haul rental heavy equipment with a Class A CDL and work mostly daytime hours. This role comes with full medical, dental, vision, PTO + holidays, 401(k) with match, wellness perks, and even monthly family dinner nights.

Employer: LKQ Corporation

Location: Port Allen, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive routes between locations, load/unload auto parts, and handle returns. LKQ offers health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with company match, tuition reimbursement, and daily pay option, plus steady hours for drivers with at least 1 year of experience.

Employer: McLane Company, Inc.

Location: Port Allen, LA

Type: Full-time (night dispatch, 12–14 hr routes, 5 days/week)

(night dispatch, 12–14 hr routes, 5 days/week) Salary: $65,000–$70,000/year

Foodservice delivery with touch freight using a hand dolly, for drivers with CDL-A and foodservice experience. Comes with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, vacation, sick time, 401(k) profit sharing, and extra perks like pet insurance and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more driving roles and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.