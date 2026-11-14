Port Allen has several sweet shelter cats hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at West Baton Rouge Animal Control and are looking for someone to give them a second chance.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: West Baton Rouge Animal Control

Phone: (225) 336-2428

A handsome gray adult boy looking for a calm, caring home. Adult cats are often already past the wild kitten stage and can settle in nicely with a steady routine.

👉 Meet this gray gentleman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Temo

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: West Baton Rouge Animal Control

Phone: (225) 336-2428

Temo is a classic tuxedo cat with striking black-and-white markings. If you love that “little gentleman in a suit” look, Temo might be your match.

👉 Meet Temo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown or Chocolate

Brown or Chocolate Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: West Baton Rouge Animal Control

Phone: (225) 336-2428

This little brown/chocolate boy is still a baby and ready to grow up with a family of his own. Kitten adoption fees are a bit higher, but often help cover early vet care.

👉 Meet this brown kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: West Baton Rouge Animal Control

Phone: (225) 336-2428

Another lovely gray adult male, perfect for someone who wants a mature, steady companion instead of a high-energy kitten.

👉 Meet this gray adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Port Allen, LA, please consider visiting West Baton Rouge Animal Control or giving them a call at (225) 336-2428 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.