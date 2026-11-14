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🐱 Friendly Port Allen Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Port Allen has several sweet shelter cats hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at West Baton Rouge Animal Control and are looking for someone to give them a second chance.
Gray Adult Male (ID 49988384)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $30
- Shelter: West Baton Rouge Animal Control
- Phone: (225) 336-2428
A handsome gray adult boy looking for a calm, caring home. Adult cats are often already past the wild kitten stage and can settle in nicely with a steady routine.
👉 Meet this gray gentleman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Temo
- Name: Temo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $30
- Shelter: West Baton Rouge Animal Control
- Phone: (225) 336-2428
Temo is a classic tuxedo cat with striking black-and-white markings. If you love that “little gentleman in a suit” look, Temo might be your match.
👉 Meet Temo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brown Kitten (ID 49988792)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (Kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: West Baton Rouge Animal Control
- Phone: (225) 336-2428
This little brown/chocolate boy is still a baby and ready to grow up with a family of his own. Kitten adoption fees are a bit higher, but often help cover early vet care.
👉 Meet this brown kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gray Adult Male (ID 49988793)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $30
- Shelter: West Baton Rouge Animal Control
- Phone: (225) 336-2428
Another lovely gray adult male, perfect for someone who wants a mature, steady companion instead of a high-energy kitten.
👉 Meet this gray adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Port Allen, LA, please consider visiting West Baton Rouge Animal Control or giving them a call at (225) 336-2428 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.