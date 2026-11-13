Port Allen has a solid lane right now for folks already serving in Louisiana corrections who want to move up. If you’re ready to supervise a team and take on more responsibility, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections – Adult Probation & Parole

Location: West Baton Rouge District Office, Port Allen, LA

Salary: $5,855.20 – $10,144.00 monthly (Special Entrance Rate $33.78/hour )

(Special Entrance Rate ) Type: Promotion only for permanent, classified LA DPS&C – Corrections Services (Adult DOC) employees

You’ll supervise Probation & Parole Officers and Specialists, oversee casework and investigations, and help run key programs like violation processes, work release, and community-based services. This role is ideal if you have experience as an officer or in counseling/social services and want to lead a team, train new staff, and step in for the District Manager when needed.

Highlights:

24-hour facility; may require shift work

Must carry firearms and hold POST certification

Requires Louisiana driver’s license and clean criminal history (per listed rules)

Strong state benefits, paid holidays, leave, and retirement options

Note: The two other listings you may see online (via Grambling State University and Nunez Community College) point to this same Probation and Parole Supervisor—Adult promotion opportunity in Port Allen.

If you’re already with Adult DOC and want your next step up, this is a strong leadership move. Check the posting dates and apply online early so you don’t miss the window.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.