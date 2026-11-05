🛒 Port Allen Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles, Up to $100K+

Port Allen has a nice mix of retail openings right now, from entry-level sales to a six-figure leadership role. If you like working with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Port Allen, LA (LA Highway 1 S)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $100,000 per year + performance bonuses

Lead the front-end team at Walmart, coach associates, and make sure customers have a smooth checkout experience. This role is great if you have retail or supervisory experience and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U).

Also listed on Indeed: Front End Coach (duplicate posting)

Employer: Hibbett

Location: Port Allen, LA (Kristin's Corner)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $9.00/hour

Help customers find what they need, promote sales, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you’re just starting out, want flexible hours, and enjoy a fast-paced, team-focused retail setting.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.