🚧 Poplarville, MS Construction Trades Jobs with Multiple Openings

Poplarville’s industrial side is busy right now, especially in heavy equipment and metal work. If you’ve got solid trade skills and like overtime, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: DSC Dredge, LLC

DSC Dredge, LLC Location: Poplarville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (plus health insurance, 401(k) with match)

First-class welder role on world-class dredge builds. Expect 50+ hour weeks, overtime pay, and steady work in a fast-paced shop with strong benefits.

Employer: DSC Dredge, LLC

DSC Dredge, LLC Location: Poplarville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (experienced painter level)

Lead blasting and painting on large metal parts and assemblies, and help train junior painters. Good fit if you have 4–5 years industrial painting, can travel at times, and like hands-on, detailed work.

Employer: DSC Dredge, LLC

DSC Dredge, LLC Location: Poplarville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (advanced fitter level)

High-skill fitter role doing layout, fitting, and some welding on large steel assemblies. You’ll read blueprints, work with minimal supervision, and help guide less experienced fitters on big dredge projects.

Employer: DSC Dredge, LLC

DSC Dredge, LLC Location: Poplarville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (with health insurance and 401(k) match)

Senior-level industrial/marine electrician role working with medium voltage, switchgear, and MCCs. Includes travel for training and field work, plus close collaboration with engineering on new dredge builds.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while the openings are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.