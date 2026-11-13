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🐱 Playful Poplar Grove Kittens Ready for Adoption
Poplar Grove has some very sweet kittens looking for loving homes. All are young, social, and used to being around kids, dogs, and other cats.
Adoption fees through A Little R&R Animal Sanctuary - Poplar Grove are $200 per kitten or $350 for a pair under 2 years old.
River Blue
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair (DSH)
- Age: Baby kitten (DOB 9/10/2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Good with kids: Yes
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with cats: Yes
- Foster location: Poplar Grove, IL
- Adoption fee: $200 (or $350 if adopted as part of a pair under 2 years)
- Spay/neuter info: Kittens are spayed/neutered once they reach about 2 pounds (usually 10–12 weeks), depending on vet scheduling.
- Shelter: A Little R&R Animal Sanctuary - Poplar Grove
River Blue is a friendly baby boy who’s growing up around kids, dogs, and other cats, making him a great fit for many homes.
👉 Meet River Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Willow Blue
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Calico
- Age: Baby kitten (DOB 9/10/2026)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white calico
- Good with kids: Yes
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with cats: Yes
- Foster location: Poplar Grove, IL
- Adoption fee: $200 (or $350 for a pair under 2 years)
- Spay/neuter info: Will be spayed once she reaches about 2 pounds (10–12 weeks), timing based on vet availability.
- Shelter: A Little R&R Animal Sanctuary - Poplar Grove
Willow Blue is a sweet calico girl who’s already used to a busy home with kids, dogs, and other cats.
👉 Meet Willow Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jeff
- Breed: Domestic Longhair (DLH) Tabby
- Age: Baby kitten (DOB 9/23/2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Good with kids: Yes
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with cats: Yes
- Foster location: Machesney Park, IL
- Adoption fee: $200 (or $350 for a pair under 2 years)
- Spay/neuter info: Will be neutered once he reaches about 2 pounds (10–12 weeks), depending on vet schedule.
- Shelter: A Little R&R Animal Sanctuary - Poplar Grove
Jeff is a fluffy tabby boy who’s comfortable around kids, dogs, and other cats, making him a nice choice for a family home.
👉 Meet Jeff and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Meadow Blue
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Calico
- Age: Baby kitten (DOB 9/10/2026)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Good with kids: Yes
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with cats: Yes
- Foster location: Poplar Grove, IL
- Adoption fee: $200 (or $350 for a pair under 2 years)
- Spay/neuter info: Will be spayed once she reaches about 2 pounds (10–12 weeks), timing based on vet availability.
- Shelter: A Little R&R Animal Sanctuary - Poplar Grove
Meadow Blue is a young calico mix who’s already learning to be confident around kids, dogs, and other cats.
👉 Meet Meadow Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Poplar Grove, IL, consider opening your home to one (or a pair) of these kittens. Visit their Adoptapet links to learn more, ask questions, and start the adoption process with A Little R&R Animal Sanctuary - Poplar Grove.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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