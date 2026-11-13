Poplar Grove has some very sweet kittens looking for loving homes. All are young, social, and used to being around kids, dogs, and other cats.

Adoption fees through A Little R&R Animal Sanctuary - Poplar Grove are $200 per kitten or $350 for a pair under 2 years old.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (DSH)

Domestic Shorthair (DSH) Age: Baby kitten (DOB 9/10/2026 )

Baby kitten (DOB ) Gender: Male

Color: Not listed

Not listed Good with kids: Yes

Good with dogs: Yes

Good with cats: Yes

Foster location: Poplar Grove, IL

Adoption fee: $200 (or $350 if adopted as part of a pair under 2 years)

(or if adopted as part of a pair under 2 years) Spay/neuter info: Kittens are spayed/neutered once they reach about 2 pounds (usually 10–12 weeks), depending on vet scheduling.

Kittens are spayed/neutered once they reach about (usually 10–12 weeks), depending on vet scheduling. Shelter: A Little R&R Animal Sanctuary - Poplar Grove

River Blue is a friendly baby boy who’s growing up around kids, dogs, and other cats, making him a great fit for many homes.

👉 Meet River Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Calico

Domestic Shorthair/Calico Age: Baby kitten (DOB 9/10/2026 )

Baby kitten (DOB ) Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white calico

Good with kids: Yes

Good with dogs: Yes

Good with cats: Yes

Foster location: Poplar Grove, IL

Adoption fee: $200 (or $350 for a pair under 2 years)

(or for a pair under 2 years) Spay/neuter info: Will be spayed once she reaches about 2 pounds (10–12 weeks), timing based on vet availability.

Will be spayed once she reaches about (10–12 weeks), timing based on vet availability. Shelter: A Little R&R Animal Sanctuary - Poplar Grove

Willow Blue is a sweet calico girl who’s already used to a busy home with kids, dogs, and other cats.

👉 Meet Willow Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair (DLH) Tabby

Domestic Longhair (DLH) Tabby Age: Baby kitten (DOB 9/23/2026 )

Baby kitten (DOB ) Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Good with kids: Yes

Good with dogs: Yes

Good with cats: Yes

Foster location: Machesney Park, IL

Adoption fee: $200 (or $350 for a pair under 2 years)

(or for a pair under 2 years) Spay/neuter info: Will be neutered once he reaches about 2 pounds (10–12 weeks), depending on vet schedule.

Will be neutered once he reaches about (10–12 weeks), depending on vet schedule. Shelter: A Little R&R Animal Sanctuary - Poplar Grove

Jeff is a fluffy tabby boy who’s comfortable around kids, dogs, and other cats, making him a nice choice for a family home.

👉 Meet Jeff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Calico

Domestic Shorthair/Calico Age: Baby kitten (DOB 9/10/2026 )

Baby kitten (DOB ) Gender: Female

Color: Mostly orange/red

Good with kids: Yes

Good with dogs: Yes

Good with cats: Yes

Foster location: Poplar Grove, IL

Adoption fee: $200 (or $350 for a pair under 2 years)

(or for a pair under 2 years) Spay/neuter info: Will be spayed once she reaches about 2 pounds (10–12 weeks), timing based on vet availability.

Will be spayed once she reaches about (10–12 weeks), timing based on vet availability. Shelter: A Little R&R Animal Sanctuary - Poplar Grove

Meadow Blue is a young calico mix who’s already learning to be confident around kids, dogs, and other cats.

👉 Meet Meadow Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Poplar Grove, IL, consider opening your home to one (or a pair) of these kittens. Visit their Adoptapet links to learn more, ask questions, and start the adoption process with A Little R&R Animal Sanctuary - Poplar Grove.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.