Poplar Bluff’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like direct patient care, surgery, or behavioral health.

Here are several medical roles hiring now in Poplar Bluff, MO:

Employer: State of Missouri (Department of Mental Health)

State of Missouri (Department of Mental Health) Location: Poplar Bluff, MO (Southeast Missouri Residential Services, 2351 Kanell Blvd.)

(Southeast Missouri Residential Services, 2351 Kanell Blvd.) Type: Full-time , mostly Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. (may include some non-traditional hours)

, mostly (may include some non-traditional hours) Salary: Not listed (state role with pension and strong benefits)

Professional-level role creating and running behavior support plans for adults with mental illness and/or developmental disabilities in a crisis residential program. Great fit if you’re a licensed Behavior Analyst in Missouri with BCBA, want steady weekday hours, and like seeing your work directly improve people’s daily lives.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Family Dentistry of Poplar Bluff)

(Family Dentistry of Poplar Bluff) Location: Poplar Bluff, MO

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Up to $250,000 total compensation package (guaranteed base + uncapped earning potential)

Lead a well-established family practice with a tenured doctor and 8-person team that’s been in the community for 30+ years. You’ll get full clinical autonomy, strong mentorship and CE, stock opportunities, and business support so you can focus on comprehensive dentistry and building your patient base.

Employer: Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center

Location: Poplar Bluff, MO

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri 6:45 a.m.–3:15 p.m. with call rotation

, with call rotation Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, up to $10,000 student loan repayment, educational assistance

Hands-on OR role setting up sterile fields, assisting surgeons, and helping keep patients safe during procedures. Ideal if you’re a Surgical Tech or LPN program grad (or have an associate degree in Surgical Technology), hold BLS, and want steady weekday hours plus strong hospital benefits.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.