Poplar Bluff has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles range from hands-on youth work to advanced social work and residential leadership.

Employer: State of Missouri – Division of Youth Services

State of Missouri – Division of Youth Services Location: Poplar Bluff, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,770.90 – $1,953.62 semi-monthly (with possible shift differential for some evening/night roles)

Work directly with youth in day treatment and residential programs, helping create a safe, therapeutic, and educational setting. Good fit if you’re empathetic, calm under pressure, and ready to supervise, mentor, and support youth while earning strong state benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, paid holidays).

Employer: US Department of Veterans Affairs – John J. Pershing VA Medical Center

Location: Poplar Bluff, MO

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Pay: $98,331 – $127,834 per year (GS-12)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30am–4:00pm

Monday–Friday, 7:30am–4:00pm Telework: Ad-hoc, as needed

Ad-hoc, as needed Travel: Up to 50%

Up to 50% Bonus Program: Eligible for Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200,000 in student loan repayment, if approved)

Lead caregiver support efforts for Veterans and their families—running support groups, doing home visits, and guiding staff and programs. This is an advanced practice social work role for licensed MSWs who want leadership, strong federal benefits, and potential student loan help while serving local Veterans.

Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone / Brightli

Location: Poplar Bluff, MO

Department: Recovery Services

Recovery Services Type: Full-time

Oversee daily operations in a behavioral health residential program, supervising Behavioral Health Technicians and keeping the environment safe and therapeutic. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, EAP, mileage reimbursement, and employee discounts, plus room to grow in a mission-driven organization.

If any of these speak to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.