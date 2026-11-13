Poplar Bluff’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to home visits. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep building your skills.

Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (CCS)

ComplexCare Solutions (CCS) Location: Poplar Bluff, MO (covers all Butler County zip codes)

(covers all zip codes) Type: Internship / Per Diem

Internship / Per Diem Pay: $2,400–$10,000/month potential , $120–$140 per in‑home visit , $85 per telehealth assessment

, , Perks: 401(k) with automatic 3% enrollment

Home and virtual health assessments for Medicare/Medicaid members—spend a full hour with each patient, focus on chronic conditions and keeping people out of the hospital. Great if you’re an experienced NP who likes autonomy, flexible scheduling (minimum 25 availability slots/month), and working across the county.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Poplar Bluff, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$24.25/hour

Front‑line pharmacy role helping fill prescriptions, run the pharmacy register, and support the pharmacist with day‑to‑day operations. Good fit if you like customer service, want steady hours, and are working toward or already have PTCB certification.

Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health

Location: Poplar Bluff, MO

Department: Recovery Services (behavioral health & substance use)

Recovery Services (behavioral health & substance use) Type: Full-time

Clinic‑based LPN role focused on mental health and substance use recovery—med passes, assessments, MAR reviews, and close work with clients and providers. Comes with PTO, health/dental/vision, retirement, mileage reimbursement, EAP, and strong training and growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.