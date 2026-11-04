🏥 Poplar Bluff healthcare jobs with multiple RN & tech openings

Poplar Bluff’s hospital scene is busy and growing, with solid options if you’re in nursing or imaging. Here are a few strong picks hiring right now.

Employer: Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center

Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center Location: Poplar Bluff, MO

Poplar Bluff, MO Type: Full-time

Perks: $20,000 sign-on bonus, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment

Three 12-hour day shifts (Tues–Thurs) so you get long weekends every week. Great if you’re ARRT-certified and want steady hours, strong benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center

Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center Location: Poplar Bluff, MO

Poplar Bluff, MO Type: Full-time

Schedule: Day shift

Day shift Perks: Competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO/EIB, leadership development, recognition programs, employee discounts

Lead the behavioral health nursing team, oversee daily operations, and help shape policies and quality standards. Good fit if you’re an RN with a few years’ experience and ready to step into (or grow in) management.

Employer: Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center

Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center Location: Poplar Bluff, MO

Poplar Bluff, MO Type: Full-time, weekend days

Perks: $15,000 sign-on bonus, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, student loan repayment up to $20,000, educational assistance, PTO

Weekend day shift role on the behavioral health unit, focused on patient-centered care and safety. Great for newer or experienced RNs who want strong bonuses plus loan help.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.