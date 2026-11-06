📢 Pope County going green for veterans Nov 4–11, 2026

📢 Turn Pope County Green to Honor Veterans Nov 4–11

Pope County will light the County Courthouse green from November 4–11, 2026 as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, a nationwide effort to show support for military veterans and highlight resources available to them and their families.

At its November 3, 2026 meeting, the Pope County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution to observe Operation Green Light and to light the Courthouse green.

Residents, businesses, and community organizations across Pope County are encouraged to join in by changing at least one light to a green bulb during this week.

By shining a green light, you’re helping show local veterans that they are recognized and supported.

For more details about Operation Green Light, visit the National Association of Counties (NACo) website.