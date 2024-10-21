Jelly Roll Announces He’s Leaving ‘Toxic’ Social Media Platform

Jelly Roll is Not Okay, and he’s doing something about it. The rapper-turned-country-music-superstar has announced that he’s leaving X (formerly Twitter), calling the social media platform a “toxic” space.

“This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD. Lol,” Jelly Roll wrote in a post on X on Oct. 20. “This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it’s insane. It’s a safe place for everyone to say mean s— to each other with no consequences. I’m out lol.”

This isn’t the first time Jelly Roll has made a big social media exit . Earlier this year, his wife, Bunnie XO, revealed in an episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast that he “got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f—ing weight,” then adding, “and that makes me want to cry, because he is the sweetest angel baby. My husband doesn’t show it to you guys, but I’m going to have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him.”

“The internet can say whatever the f— they want about you and they say, ‘You’re a celebrity. You’re supposed to be able to handle it.’ No the f— we’re not. Enough is enough,” She continued. “ Don’t bully people , because you never know where they are mentally. There are a lot of people who are not as strong as me, that are on the internet, and they don’t deserve to f—in’ be bullied.”

Finally, Bunnie expressed a passion to “stand up for all the f—n’ underdogs” online, and added that negativity is “never” going to stop her. “You’re never going to bully me,” she said. “You’re never going to lie about me or my family, and I will fight to the end.”

