Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PopCulture

    ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’: Mimi Gianopulos Teases ‘Surprises’ for Sequel Series (Exclusive)

    By Megan Behnke,

    2 days ago
    Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo for 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.' Credit: Disney/Maarten de Boer
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lk3bX_0wFrhkRO00

    Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is bringing a new era for fans of Wizards of Waverly Place , and star Mimi Gianopulos spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store for the series, premiering on Oct. 29 on Disney Channel . The actress plays Giada Russo, wife of David Henrie’s Justin Russo, and while she and their two sons are mortals, there is still plenty of magic to go around, especially once her sister-in-law Alex (Selena Gomez) brings over a young and rebellious wizard (Janice LeAnn Brown) who needs help, there is no telling what will happen. Gianopulos told PopCulture about what to expect, and there are plenty of surprises in store. (Interview has been edited for length and clarity).

    PopCulture: What can you preview about Wizards Beyond Waverly Place ?

    Mimi Gianopulos: Well, I think fans are gonna be really excited to see Alex and Justin Russo back on the screen together. They have such great chemistry. They really are like siblings. It’s so fun to watch and so fun to work with them. But I think they’ll also be excited to see a lot of new magic, new spells, new special effects, and new characters.We’re really excited to be part of it, and I think it’s really cool to watch how Justin’s life has evolved in the years since the last series.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4433Eo_0wFrhkRO00
    Disney/Eric McCandless

    PC: Kind of going off of that, how would you describe Giada and her relationship with Justin?

    Gianopulos: I love their marriage. I love the marriage dynamic. The writing is great for us. It’s playful and funny. She can be kind of sarcastic, so sometimes she’ll tease him, and it’s really sweet.And she loves her husband. She loves her kids. She’s funny and spunky and tells it like it is and has a great sense of humor. She can be a little bit of a rule-breaker too. So a little bit like Alex Russo in that regard, but it’s a really fun dynamic.This character is truly my dream. She’s so much fun to play, and she wears great clothes, too.

    PC: What are you most excited for fans to see?

    Gianopulos: Well, we have quite a few surprises at first, and I’m really excited for those reveals. I think original fans will be excited by them, and I think new viewers will be, like, really into the magic and a lot of the stuff they’re able to do now. There’s a lot more special effects than there were several years ago. So lots of fun surprises there, and I think original fans will be really excited to see David and Selena’s bond.Their relationship is so great, and they got the band back together. Who doesn’t want that? I think for new fans, like, it’s David and Selena. I mean, that’s really exciting. I think everyone’s really gonna enjoy it.

    PC: What can fans expect from Justin’s new life, his wife and his kids, and how that’s going?

    Gianopulos: I think it’s always cool to see David as a kid. He was a young person when the original show was on, so it’s always cool to see a character that you love so much sort of all grown up, and what he’s like as a dad and all these really sweet moments between him and the boys, especially him and Roman because Roman is so much like Justin.And Milo is a little more kooky like me, and so it’s just fun to watch him parent. It’s fun to see Alex be the fun Aunt Alex, and they’re so excited when she’s there. And I think it’s always cool to watch a character you love evolve, and they’ve done a great job of showing fansthat.

    PC: Is there anything else that you can preview about Wizards Beyond Waverly Place ?

    Gianopulos: Keep an eye out for the Halloween episode. It’s a really special one. I know that was always really special in the original series as well, and I think our writers have done a great job of creating something really fun. It’s one of my favorites.

    Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 29 on Disney Channel, with the first eight episodes dropping the following day on Disney+.

    The post ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’: Mimi Gianopulos Teases ‘Surprises’ for Sequel Series (Exclusive) appeared first on PopCulture.com .

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    PROGELPMCMLXX
    1d ago
    Sexy...🩵💙🩶🔥🔥🔥
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Reba’ Reboot Has Been Scrapped, Producer Reveals
    PopCulture4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2024
    PopCulture2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    These Iconic Horror Movies Were Real-Life Nightmares Behind the Scenes
    PopCulture1 day ago
    ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Eliminates Fan-Favorite Reality Star After Breaking Another Voting Record
    PopCulture20 hours ago
    ‘Golden Bachelor’ Alum Kathy Swarts Shares Videos From Facelift
    PopCulture2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Zach Bryan’s Ex Brianna Chickenfry Breaks Down Crying in Video About Their Breakup
    PopCulture10 hours ago
    ‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Adam Lind Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges
    PopCulture2 days ago
    CBS Anchor Mel Showers Has Died
    PopCulture3 days ago
    Beloved Singer Jerry Miller Has Died
    PopCulture5 hours ago
    Rapper Released From Prison After Nearly 2 Decades: Big Meech Transferred to Residential Program
    PopCulture3 days ago
    Tom Brady’s 17-Year-Old Son Jack Looks Just Like Him in New Photos
    PopCulture1 day ago
    Ambulance Called for ‘Good Morning America’ Alum After Medical Emergency: T.J. Holmes Explains Chicago Marathon Incident
    PopCulture2 days ago
    Reality TV Star Rushed to Hospital and ‘Nearly Died’: Gemma Collins Details Scary Sting
    PopCulture2 days ago
    Mold Discovered in Lunchly During Rosanna Pansino’s Review
    PopCulture1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Carol Burnett Says Her Latest TV Role Is ‘Probably’ Her Last
    PopCulture3 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Forcibly Hospitalized After Joining ‘Cult’: Hannah Murray to Share Her Story in Upcoming Memoir
    PopCulture1 day ago
    ‘Iron Chef’ Legend Yukio Hattori Dies After Collapse
    PopCulture2 days ago
    Radio Host Dumps Boyfriend as His Divorce Drags On: Harmful ‘Baggage’ to Blame for Robin Bailey’s Split
    PopCulture3 days ago
    ‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Announces Pregnancy
    PopCulture3 days ago
    ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Quietly Sentenced to Prison Time
    PopCulture2 days ago
    Donnie Wahlberg Weighs in on Possible ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff
    PopCulture3 days ago
    ‘Halloween’: Where to Stream All 13 Michael Myers Movies
    PopCulture1 day ago
    New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in November 2024
    PopCulture7 hours ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    ‘Married at First Sight’: Madison and Allen Reveal ‘Chemistry’ Was at the Heart of Their Biggest Challenge (Exclusive)
    PopCulture2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy