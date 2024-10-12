Open in App
    CNN Loses Another Key Figure: ‘New Chapter’ Ahead for Ken Jautz

    By Ashley Turner,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311yYs_0w4goxQd00

    Veteran executive Ken Jautz is set to depa rt CNN after a 36-year tenure. CEO Mark Thompson made the announcement, marking the end of an era for the global news giant and signaling yet another change in its evolving landscape.

    Thompson’s memo to staff on Wednesday revealed Jautz’s decision to embark on a “new chapter,” emphasizing the profound impact the executive has had on CNN ‘s brand over the decades. “Ken has decided he is ready for a new chapter and will depart CNN at the end of the year,” Thompson wrote, adding, “It is difficult to capture the impact Ken has had on our brand,” reported TheWrap .

    Throughout his career, Jautz wore many hats within the CNN and Turner Broadcasting ecosystem. His roles ranged from bureau chief in Frankfurt and Berlin to executive positions overseeing programming, operations, and affiliate businesses. As Thompson noted, “Few people get the opportunity to help build a young brand into a global powerhouse.”

    Jautz’s influence extended far beyond the confines of CNN’s American operations. He played a crucial role in establishing CNN’s global footprint, managing European TV networks, and overseeing the launch of news channels in several European countries. As Variety reported, “Without Jautz, CNN might have had to go off the air during the coronavirus pandemic, and without Jautz, figures such as Nancy Grace and Robin Meade would not have enjoyed widespread national appeal.”

    One of Jautz’s most significant contributions came during his tenure as head of HLN (formerly CNN Headline News) from 2005 to 2010. Under his leadership, the network underwent a dramatic transformation, introducing popular shows like Morning Express with Robin Meade, Nancy Grace , Showbiz Tonight , and Joy Behar . These programs not only reshaped HLN’s identity but also achieved record-breaking ratings for the network.

    Jautz’s impact on CNN’s news coverage was equally significant. He was instrumental in enabling CNN to become the first network to broadcast live from a war zone during the First Gulf War, a feat that redefined war reporting. His leadership also guided the network through its coverage of monumental events such as the fall of the Berlin Wall, the collapse of the Soviet Union, and the 9/11 attacks, according to TheWrap .

    In recent years, Jautz’s expertise in operations and technology proved crucial for CNN’s continued success. He oversaw the network’s major relocations, including the moves from Time Warner Center to Hudson Yards in New York and from CNN Center to Techwood in Atlanta. Per the outlet, his efforts in creating and implementing safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic earned him the News Emmys Chairman’s Award, underscoring his ability to navigate unprecedented challenges.

    Jautz’s departure comes at a time of substantial change for CNN. The network is currently exploring new strategies to adapt to the evolving media landscape, with a particular focus on leveraging its digital presence. Plans are underway to transform CNN.com into a hub for subscription-based content, a shift that reflects the industry’s broader trend towards digital-first approaches, reports Variety .

    As CNN bids farewell to one of its most influential figures, the network is reorganizing to fill the void left by Jautz’s departure. Thompson’s memo outlined that “John Courtney and John Davies’ operations groups and Paul Crum and Ed Stephen’s Newsource teams will report to David Leavy, while Guy Pepper’s graphics, design and lighting teams will move to Eric Sherling’s programming organization.” Reflecting on Jautz’s legacy, Thompson noted, “We are grateful to Ken for his years of dedication and service to CNN and wish him success, health and happiness in his next chapter.”

    The post CNN Loses Another Key Figure: ‘New Chapter’ Ahead for Ken Jautz appeared first on PopCulture.com .

    LtDad
    15h ago
    I remember when they actually broadcast news. I can’t pinpoint what year they started crashing, but I believe 2010..
    Carolyn Gallo
    15h ago
    CNN is lost
    View all comments
