KISS founder Gene Simmons has stirred controversy throughout his career, both intentionally and unintentionally. The 75-year-old continued this trend with his recent appearance on Dancing With the Stars .

‘DWTS’ sent two celebs packing on Hair Metal Night.

During the broadcast, the KISS rocker made very few friends by focusing on the participant’s physical looks over the dance routines on the ballroom floor. While there were plenty of complaints and angry reactions, Simmons is steadfast.

“I stand by every word I said. I had a great time,” Simmons told The Daily Mail . “The contestants were great. The show was great. Everybody had a great time.”

During the show, Simmons called pro dancer Witney Carson “one of the more beautiful women on the planet” and continued pouring it on after. “This is a brand new experience for me,” he said during the show. “And it’s difficult to look at you and to figure out which one is more hot, hot, hot.”

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Hair Metal Night” (Disney/Eric McCandless) GENE SIMMONS, BRUNO TONIOLI

The audience booed the KISS rocker during the show and they weren’t much nicer online. “Gene Simmons is seriously sucking all the energy out of the ballroom with his creepy comments about the female dancers,” a viewer added. Another said he had the “energy of the gross uncle who corners you at the reunion.”

Contestant Phaedra Parks also called out Simmons after the show , with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star calling Simmons a “ding-a-ling” for the low score he gave her routine.

“I loved the routine,” Parks told Page Six. “I think we did good, despite Gene Simmons being a total ding-a-ling. I figure he didn’t like short Black women.”

The post Gene Simmons Gives Defiant Response to ‘DWTS’ Controversy appeared first on PopCulture.com .