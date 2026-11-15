Jason Voorhees is back.

For the first time since 2009, a new Friday the 13this in the works. According to a press release, Cineverse will distribute a new Jason Voorhees-based slasher film to theaters in 2027.

It also notes this will be the 13th feature in the saga. They better call this thing just Friday the 13th, with the 13th in bold and underlined or I am going to be really upset.

Helming the film will be none other than Steve Miner, the director of both Friday the 13th Part II and Part III, the first two films in the series that turned Jason Voorhees from victim to hockey masked avatar of vengeance against lax camp counselors everywhere.

The script for the new Friday is by David Fliegel.

Paramount

READ MORE:Jason Voorhees Is Hilariously Old

The last time a Friday the 13th movie opened in theaters was 2009, which was a reboot of the series following several increasing disappointing sequels. (Or perhaps you find Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, where Jason is now a demon whose evil soul can possess others and he’s passed from person to person like a bad cold.)

The first Friday, directed by Sean S. Cunningham, was amongst the biggest slasher films released in the wake of the original Halloween by John Carpenter. Although there hasn’t been a new movie since then, Jason has stayed busy, enterprising goalie enthusiast that he is. He was recently the subject of a TV prequel series called Crystal Lake focused on his mother Pam, played by Linda Cardellini, and set prior to the events of the original movie.

As we process this news, I just want to remind readers — and especially readers who are parents — that despite what their brochure says, Camp Crystal Lake is not a safe place. Really think carefully about sending your children there.