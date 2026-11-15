The pop-punk princess now has a mini princess — Avril Lavigne has welcomed her first child after a secret pregnancy.

The singer shared a post on social media today (Nov. 13) with the caption, “Our mini fucking princess has arrived.” The post contains three black-and-white photos showing Lavigne and her partner’s hands holding a baby hand, another of her holding her daughter and the last shows three pairs of checkered Vans slip-ons atop a skateboard.

She didn’t disclose the baby’s name or her father’s identity in the post, so it’s unclear at this time who her partner is. Congratulations to the couple on their newest addition!

See the post below.

Who Was Avril Lavigne Last in a Public Relationship With?

The last person Lavigne publicly dated was rapper Tyga. Their relationship was confirmed in the spring of 2023 after the pair were seen kissing and showing affection at Paris Fashion Week, according to The Independent.

Prior to Tyga, the punk rocker was engaged to Mod Sun, but the pair broke off the relationship in early 2023.

What Has Lavigne Said About Having Children in the Past?

Over the years, Lavigne expressed interest in eventually starting a family, though she wasn’t in a rush to have children.

“I don’t want to have kids for like 10 years. I still have a lot to do. I don’t even know if I could handle a dog right now. I’m so not ready. Someday I’ll be a mom but not until I’m in my 30s,” she said in an interview with OK! Magazine in 2008. She was married to Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley at the time.

READ MORE: What 21 Dads From Big Rock + Metal Bands Have Said About Parenting

In 2014, while married to Nickelback‘s Chad Kroeger, she told QMI Agency, “I’m really focused on my career at the moment. Down the road, I would love to be a mom, just not right now” [via Female First].

Lavigne’s most recent album Love Sux came out in 2022. It’s unknown at this time whether she’s been working on a follow-up to the record. Her last concert took place at the When We Were Young festival in October of 2025.

See our picks for the greatest pop-punk albums of all time below.