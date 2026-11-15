Young Thug has responded to Quavo calling for him and Gunna to reconcile, and basically, Thugger says there’s nothing for him to make right.

On Thursday (Nov. 12), Offset appeared on The New York Times‘ Popcast podcast, where he talked about the YSL trial and subsequent fallout from Gunna’s plea deal and how it’s dividing their city of Atlanta. Offset collaborated with Gunna on his new album, GMFU, out today, proving Set has no issues with Wunna. Following Set’s interview, Quavo later chimed in on Instagram, tagging Thug and calling for him and Gunna to make it right.

Thug replied on his Instagram Story soon afterward. “How I’ma fix sh*t I didn’t break Qua?” he asked. “I been a real man since day one, no ni**a on this earth can tell U I led [them] wrong or f**ked them over.”

Thug and Gunna’s relationship fell apart amid YSL’s 2022 RICO case, after Gunna accepted an Alford plea deal in December of that year and acknowledged in court that YSL was a gang, which Thug viewed as a betrayal. Gunna has maintained that he never cooperated with prosecutors or agreed to testify against anyone.

Since their respective releases from jail, the two have traded subliminal shots on social media and through their music. Thug has openly expressed his disappointment in Gunna and made it clear that their friendship hasn’t been the same.

Although Thug admitted in a September 2025 interview on the It’s Up There podcast that he still loves Gunna, he said he couldn’t look at him the way he did before the case.

Check out Young Thug’s full response to Quavo below.

See Young Thug’s Response to Quavo Calling For Him to Reunite With Gunna

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