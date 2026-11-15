Singer and songwriter Mark McGuinn has died. While not a household name in country music he is responsible for a very important early 2000s hit, “Mrs. Steven Rudy.”

“Mrs. Steven Rudy” was written by McGuinn and Shane Decker and released in January 2001.

It became McGuinn’s only Top 10 during a career affected by the closing of his record label.

Follow-up singles include “That’s a Plan” and “She Doesn’t Dance.”

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McGuinn was an independent artist competing against major labels in 2001. Very few succeeded but the Greensboro, N.C., native found room. His obituary points out that “Mrs. Steven Rudy” — a plucky song about admiring a beautiful (married) neighbor — was the first Top 10 single from an indy artist in 40 years.

Follow-up singles cracked the Top 40 but it would take time for him to record again. McGuinn’s second album didn’t come until 2006 and failed to produce a hit.

It’s difficult to find trace of his musical mark over the last two decades.

Mark McGuinn Obituary Details

An obituary published by the Greensboro News & Record notes that McGuinn died on Oct. 26, 2026 at age 58. His music career is acknowledged but the paragraphs also shine a light on his love of soccer — he played while at Appalachian State University — and the love he had for his children.

McGuinn married while living in Nashville and he had two kids: daughter Ella and son Charlie. The obituary indicates that he was no longer married at the time of his death.

“Life brought Mark his share of personal challenges, but his love for Ella Rose and Charlie never wavered,” it reads. “His devotion to them remained constant. Above all his accomplishments, his greatest legacy will always be his children.”

Friends and family took to social media to remember McGuinn but no one shared how he died or what the last 10 to 15 years had meant for him.

A celebration of life for McGuinn was held on Nov. 8 at the Christ United Methodist Church in Greensboro, N.C.