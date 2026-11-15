Well, well, well. This is an interesting (and potentially spoiler-y) development.

All movies written by members of the Writers Guild of America are listed in the organization’s online database. A few years ago, that database was expanded to include writers whose contributions to a film were not significant enough to be granted the main “Written By” onscreen title. These writers now receive an “Additional Literary Material” credit in the WGA directory — and the listing for Avengers: Doomsday (via Variety) includes some very intriguing names.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman both earned two of these “Additional Literary Material” credits on Doomsday, strongly suggesting they will show up somewhere in the film as Deadpool and Wolverine. After all, why else would they by writing stuff for the movie?

Marvel

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The final credited screenwriters of Avengers: Doomsday are Stephen McFeely (who co-wrote Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame) and Michael Waldron (who created Loki and wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

Others writers to receive “Additional Literary Material” on Doomsday also include Jeff Loveness (writer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the original writer on the film back when it was known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty), Andrew Lanham (co-writer on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Destin Daniel Cretton (director of Shang-Chi, the intended director of The Kang Dynasty, and the eventual director of Spider-Man: Brand New Day), and Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who have written all four of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies.

If you want to speculate that increases the chances that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man shows up in Doomsday as well … I wouldn’t disagree. In fact, I’d be inclined to agree with you.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18.

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