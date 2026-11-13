Duck Dynasty star Missy Robertson has reunited with her brother Mark after not speaking to him for years. She says that their reconnection is a powerful testament to God’s influence in their life.

“My once-angry and bitter brother is now joyful, humble, full of life!” Missy wrote on social media on Wednesday (Nov. 11), along with a photo of the two of them together. “I now have a new brother and can make wonderful new memories.”

“If you’re still breathing, it’s not too late,” she added. “Jesus is a gift for ALL of us!”

How Does Missy Robertson Fit Into the Duck Dynasty Family Tree?

Missy is married to Jase Robertson.

The couple have three biological children — Reed, Cole and Mia ��� and have also raised non-biological daughter Karina as well as AK, who came under the family’s care as a newborn in 2022.

The couple’s family life was documented in the Duck Dynasty series.

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Duck Dynasty‘s Missy Robertson Ends Estrangement With Her Brother

Missy said that her brother, Mark, “turned his back on God” about two decades ago, and family problems quickly followed.

“Over the next few years, his life reflected that in terrible ways that only he can make known,” she wrote in her social media post.

In 2015, she eventually gave up on having any kind of relationship with her brother. Missy said she blocked him from having any communication with her, and admits that she “gave up on him.”

But that changed in April of 2026, when Mark knocked on her door as part of an “apology tour” after reconnecting with his faith.

Missy said that even though she’d heard that her brother had changed, she didn’t believe it until he walked up to her door exuding the “joy and humility” that he felt over that decision.

“Standing around my kitchen island, Mark said, ‘I need to apologize to you face-to-face. I said and wrote a lot of horrible things to you, and I’m completely ashamed. I just want to say that I’m sorry,'” she recounted.

“I looked at him and said, ‘All is forgiven,'” Missy continued. “…It was BEAUTIFUL!”

Duck Dynasty Star Missy Robertson Celebrates Her Brother’s Faith

Missy Robertson’s post celebrated her reunion with her long-estranged brother, but it also celebrated his return to faith.

The day she shared her post was a significant anniversary for him.

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“It’s been exactly ONE YEAR TODAY that he chose complete surrender to Christ! Congratulations, Mark!” Missy wrote.

“Mark’s story is a true testament to surrendering to Jesus, acknowledging his sin, pushing through his shame, asking those he’s hurt for forgiveness and diving into the Word and his church. God did that!” she continued. “…It’s one of the most transformational stories I’ve ever witnessed, and I’ve witnessed a lot!”

She took the opportunity to share a message of hope for fans, saying that redemption through God is possible for anyone willing to open up to Him.

“If you’re still breathing, it’s not too late,” Missy said.