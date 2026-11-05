Sharon Osbourne Reveals How Much of Ozzfest 2027 Lineup Is Already Confirmed

In a new interview today (Nov. 5) with Hits Daily Double, Sharon Osbourne revealed how much of next year’s Ozzfest lineup has already been confirmed.

“Fifty percent,” the Osbourne family matriarch said after she expressed hope that the lineup doesn’t vary too much between the U.K., U.S. and Mexico shows in 2027. “For me, it’d be a lot less work.”

The return of Ozzfest was a buzzing topic amongst metal fans after Sharon and her son Jack had extensively teased that it would be making its first in-person return since 2018 (a digital version was held in the Metaverse in 2022).

Of course, it also marks the very first Ozzfest since Ozzy Osbourne‘s death in the summer of 2025, just 17 days after his final performance at the Back to the Beginning concert in his hometown of Birmingham.

READ MORE: Ozzfest Returns, 3 Dates Announced For 2027

With Ozzfest now set for three locations worldwide, the speculation shifts to which bands will play? Will there be a special Ozzy-related set? No other details have been confirmed, but it makes for an exciting 2027 already.

When Sharon was asked why, after all she’s accomplished, she’s pursue another Ozzfest, the idea of legacy returned.

“I want to do it for my grandchildren. I want to do it for everyone who loves Ozzy. It’s his legacy, and I want it to go on and on. He’s dead, but he’s not forgotten and he left a great body of work,” she shared, “There are so few real characters left in this industry—genuine ones, not made up for the cameras. Nothing about Ozzy was contrived. He was never one of those rock stars sitting front row at a fashion show trying to be the coolest guy in the room.”

Ozzfest

An Ozzy Musical Is Also Coming

With so much in play bearing Ozzy’s name (an AI avatar, the physical release of Back to the Beginning, the Ozzy haunted house at Universal Studios, a movie with Sony Pictures now in its fourth script), there’s even more on the way.

“I’m working on a musical,” Sharon revealed and added, “It’s going to be edgy and different, built around Ozzy’s music. We had three offers to do an Ozzy jukebox musical on Broadway, and I said there’s no way that would ever work — it’d be horrendous. You need credible players, not Broadway actors doing rock.”

Below, look back at all the band who played Ozzfest, from A to Z.