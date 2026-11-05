BREAKING: Tim McGraw Announces Las Vegas Residency Dates for 2027

Tim McGraw just added five new dates to his Las Vegas residency. The new Country Music Hall of Famer will return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in May.

Two shows remain on his 2026 residency calendar. Those — plus a date in Phoenix — mark the end of this touring year.

Tim McGraw began his residency at the Colosseum with four shows in December 2025.

He added several more dates for this fall, including concerts on Friday and Saturday night (Nov. 5-6).

The singer announced the news himself to his audience on Wednesday (Nov. 4).

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Tim McGraw: 2027 Live In Vegas Residency Dates:

May 21

May 22

May 27

May 28

May 29

Tickets for the five new shows go on sale on Nov. 9 at 10AM PT.

Per Setlist.fm, McGraw plays about 20 songs during each concert. He often begins with a six-song acoustic set that includes “Just To See You Smile” and “Don’t Take the Girl.” Then he brings his band out for 14 songs, mostly hits.

A four song encore often ends each show. “Truck Yeah” is a closer.

Beyond these five residency dates, McGraw has only five shows on his 2027 touring calendar. Those include festivals in Canada, New Jersey and Wisconsin.

On Nov. 18, he’ll perform at the CMA Awards in Nashville.

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Last month, McGraw became a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. During an emotional speech, he told wife Faith Hill that the only thing better will be the day she’s inducted.

The couple had their own Las Vegas residency for years and even toured together on multiple occasions, including in 2018. Hill hasn’t released new solo music in over two decades however and in recent years has shuttered her website and social media pages.