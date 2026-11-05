Will Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Still Have a Baby Together? Bunnie Shares the Latest Update

Bunnie Xo is “not giving up” on her dream of becoming a mother, she said during a new appearances on Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Chrisley Confessions podcast.

But the question of whether or not she’ll have a baby with her ex-husband Jelly Roll seems to be a little bit murkier.

Are Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Still Having a Baby Together After Divorce?

Right after their divorce news broke, Bunnie Xo said that she and Jelly were continuing their plans to welcome a child together.

When the Chrisleys asked her if those plans are still in the works in a podcast episode dated Nov. 4, however, she didn’t have a direct answer.

“All I can say to that is, ‘To be continued,'” Bunnie replied.

Bunnie and Jelly raised his daughter Bailee Ann together, after he gained full custody of Bailee when she was 8 years old. The couple got divorced around the time Bailee went off to college. Bailee and Bunnie have both said that they view each other as mother and daughter.

Read More: Bunnie Xo Shares an IVF Update As She + Jelly Roll Continue to Work to Have a Baby

Jelly and Bunnie hoped to welcome a biological child together, too: They spent years pursuing parenthood via in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy before divorcing in 2026.

Could Bunnie Xo Have a Baby With Her New Boyfriend, Dylan Wolf?

Todd Chrisley also suggested that Bunnie could get “knocked up” and have a baby naturally, alluding to her relationship with her new boyfriend, Dylan Wolf.

Bunnie didn’t have anything to say to that either, though she added, “You never know,” and “All my parts are still working.”

Read More: Bunnie Xo + Dylan Wolf’s Relationship: A Full Timeline

She has said in the past that she did not want to carry a pregnancy due to a medical history that includes a traumatic abortion, miscarriages and multiple ectopic pregnancies.

It was due to that history, as well as her age (Bunnie is 46), that Bunnie and Jelly elected to pursue parenthood via a gestational surrogate rather than a pregnancy. They kept many of the details and the timeline of that journey private, though she did reveal in her 2026 memoir Stripped Down that they’d chosen a surrogate.

What Did Bunnie Xo Say About Wanting to Have a Baby In Her Late 40s?

On Chrisley Confessions, Bunnie opened up about why she’s not giving up on parenthood, despite the fact that she’s beyond the age when women traditionally give birth.

“Cameron Diaz just had her third child at 53. Hillary Swank is literally pregnant at 52. I think that we are changing…you’re not gonna dictate when a woman can have a child,” she reflected.

Bunnie also pointed out that if she’d had a baby in her 20s or 30s, she would have been “a s–tty parent.”

“I know that and own that and can say it,” she continues. “But now I’m secure financially. I know what I want in life. I wanna relive my childhood with a baby. And I think I was destined to be a late-in-life parent and I’m okay with that.”

“Even if it doesn’t happen, I’m still okay with that, too,” she added.