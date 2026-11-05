Bon Jovi Adds Stadium Dates to the 2027 Forever Tour

Bon Jovi has added two more shows to its North American stadium tour next year.

The band previously announced new 2027 dates for its Forever Tour, including March concerts in Australia, before heading home for summer shows across North America.

The new dates bring Bon Jovi’s 2027 concert schedule to nine shows.

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The group concluded the 2026 leg of the Forever Tour in September with three performances at London’s Wembley Stadium. They return to London next summer for a BST Hyde Park show.

Where Is Bon Jovi Playing in 2027?

Bon Jovi’s 2027 concert dates will start on March 4 with a show at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium; a week later, they will play another concert in Australia at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

Bon Jovi

After the June 24 London date, the band will begin the 2027 Forever Tour’s North American concerts with a July 15 performance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

From there, the band will play shows in Chicago and Foxborough, Massachusetts, before heading to Toronto for two concerts on Aug. 4 and 7 at Rogers Stadium.

Mark Seliger

The Aug. 7 date is one of two new shows added to Bon Jovi’s 2027 schedule. The other date is on Oct. 2 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Registration for the artist presale is now open on the band’s website. The presale begins on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Nov. 12 at 10 p.m. local time.

The general sale for the new dates begins on Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. local time. More information about the new Toronto show and all dates is available on the band’s website.

All dates for Bon Jovi’s 2027 Forever Tour appear below.

What Does Bon Jovi Say About Their 2027 Tour?

“The Forever Tour has been an incredible celebration of the music and the fans who have been with us all these years,” said Jon Bon Jovi in a press release announcing the shows.

“From Madison Square Garden to Scotland, Ireland and England, the energy and joy we shared with our fans this summer was something truly special.

David Bergman

“To look out and see thousands of faces singing along with us, night after night, is something we’ll never take for granted.

“We’re grateful for every one of you, and now we’re taking that celebration around the world in 2027, with more cities, more countries and a whole lot more nights to remember. We can’t wait to see you out there!”

Bon Jovi, 2027 Forever Tour

March 4 — Melbourne, Australia — Marvel Stadium

March 11 — Sydney Olympic Park, Australia — Accor Stadium

June 24 — London, UK — BST Hyde Park

July 15 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

July 21 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field Stadium

July 28 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium

August 4 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Rogers Stadium

August 7 — Toronto, ON, Canada — Rogers Stadium — NEW DATE

October 2 — South Bend, IN — Notre Dame Stadium — NEW DATE