BREAKING: Garth Brooks Extends His Tour Into 2027 — New Dates in Ireland Announced!

Garth Brooks’ Blame It All On My Roots Tour just officially extended into 2027.

The first-announced 2027 dates are international. Brooks announced five tour destinations in Ireland in May and June next year, and he’ll play multiple concerts in each city. Belfast, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Cork are the cities on the docket.

“I’ve been dreaming of this a long time, Ireland,” Brooks said in an Instagram Stories slide as he announced the news on Thursday morning (Nov. 5.)

Garth Brooks, Instagram / Aiken Promotions, Instagram /

Garth Brooks Announces The First 2027 Dates On The Blame It All On My Roots Tour

On Thursday, Brooks posted a video to social media announcing the new cities. It shows him walking through a backstage loading area toward a trunk. “They’re telling me there’s something in this truck I wanna see. I’m excited,” the singer says.

He opened it up, rummaged around inside and then looked up at a piece of paper taped to the bottom of the trunk’s lid.

“Oh, maybe it’s that,” Brooks continued, tapping the paper. On it is a list of the five Irish cities where Brooks will tour —Kilkenny, Galway, Cork, Limerick and Belfast.

“Ireland, we’re coming to you this time,” Brooks revealed.

Tickets for all dates go on sale Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8 AM. Pricing and other details have not yet been made available.

Garth Brooks’ 2027 Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates

The show dates in Ireland will take place in May and June 2027. Here’s the full list:

May 21 and 22 — Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road

May 29 and 30 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium

June 4 and 5 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park

June 11 and 12 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds

June 18 and 19 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Where Else Is Garth Brooks Playing On His Blame It All On My Roots Tour?

Brooks’ Irish shows aren’t the first international dates he’s announced for the 2026 Blame It all On My Roots Tour.

Last month, he added multiple stops in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada for December. When he announced that news, he called Hamilton “the first stop as as we bring the Blame It All On My Roots Tour north,” implying that more Canadian dates might be forthcoming.

READ MORE: See the Set List for Garth Brooks’ 2026 Arena Tour

Before he departs the U.S., he has two more domestic dates to fulfill. Brooks will play Kansas City, Mo. this upcoming weekend, followed by four Seattle shows later in November.

Though Brooks’ Blame It All On My Roots Tour has been a wildly popular ticket in 2026, he canceled one of the Kansas City shows he had planned due to bots disrupting ticket sales. A statement from his team called it “one of the most frustrating moments” of his 2026 tour.

What Is the Garth Brooks Blame It All On My Roots Tour?

Garth Brooks kicked off his Blame It All On My Roots Tour in August. The trek is a callback to the World Tour he launched in 1996.

Read More: Garth Brooks’ Blame It All On My Roots Tour Brings Back the Drum Pod

It includes the Drum Pod, a plexiglass and aluminum structure that encloses his drummer during the shows. The Drum Pod was a visual staple of his late-’90s tour.

Garth Brooks, 2026-2027 Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates:

Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee)

Sept. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 6 — Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena (matinee and evening shows)

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee)

Sept. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 – Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 26 – Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Oct. 8 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 9 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 10 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center (Matinee)

Oct. 23 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 24 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 25 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Nov. 6 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 7 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center (CANCELLED)

Nov. 7 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 12 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 13 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 14 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 15 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena (Matinee)

Dec. 4 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum

Dec. 5 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum

Dec. 6 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum (Matinee)

May 21— Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road

May 22 — Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road

May 29 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium

May 30 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium

June 4 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park

June 5 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park

June 11 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds

June 12 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds

June 18 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh

June 19 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh